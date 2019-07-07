Eugene L. Brown, 81, completed his journey after a long battle with cancer and joined his so loved wife, Marguerite, daughter, Deborah Gannon, and son, Thomas, in heaven Feb. 1, 2019. Committal ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday July 13, at the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum at Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse.
Breaking
Print Ads
Bar
Other
Construction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.