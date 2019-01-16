EuGene Van Roy

“He caught the last train, sorry you missed him.”
AULANDER, N.C. — EuGene Louis Van Roy, 70, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Van Roy was born Sept. 12, 1948, to the late Louis and Helen Radomski Van Roy in Sommerville, N.J. EuGene worked as a teacher in the graphics department of Chowan University until his retirement. He enjoyed trains and gardening. EuGene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
EuGene is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Sarah Helena Orphal and husband David of Garner, N.C.; two grandsons, Braiden Thomas Barnes and Holden Alexander Barnes of Garner; and sister, Lona Rae Hawthorne and husband Dent of Mifflintown, Pa.; along with his namesake to be born later this year, John EuGene Orphal.
The family will receive friends at the home at any time and will have a celebration of life memorial service at a later date.
Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service-Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Van Roy family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.