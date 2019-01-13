Evelyn Byom passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.

She is survived by her four caring children, Tammy (Jeffrey) Stegemeyer, Julie (Tim) Clements, Peter (Karen) Fry and Michael (Sarah) Byom; best friend and sister, Mary (Howard) Christianson; eight special grandchildren; and seven, leaders of tomorrow, great-grandchildren. Evelyn in death joins her husband, Ronald; parents; four sisters; and two brothers.

Thank you to the staff at Eagle Crest South and to the Gunderson Hospice Team for their wonderful care and support of this very special lady. We remember her life and laughter with full and grateful hearts. There will be no service. The family will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials, or tears, we ask you to remember Evelyn’s infectious laughter and raise a glass to toast her life and thank you to all who brought smiles and happiness to hers. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Evelyn Byom
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.