LA CRESCENT, Minn./LA CROSSE — Evelyn Elizabeth (Huber) Jensen, 93, of La Crescent/La Crosse, died peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Eagle Crest North in Onalaska. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Breaking
Print Ads
Restaurant
Construction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.