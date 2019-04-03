Evelyn P. Harpstreith, 97, of La Crosse died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. She was born in Eitzen, Minn., Oct. 28, 1921, to Peter and Hannah (Gran) Nelson. Evelyn married Leo J. Harpstreith and he preceded her in death in 1992.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday morning. To read the entire obituary or leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
