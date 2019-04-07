LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Everett Alois Speltz of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent are in charge of arrangements.
