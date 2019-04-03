LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Fern M. Williams, 85, of La Crescent died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home. She was born in La Crescent, Sept. 14, 1933, to William and Alma (Halvorson) Williams.
A celebration of Fern’s life will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. Burial will take place in the Toledo Cemetery, rural La Crescent. To read the complete obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.