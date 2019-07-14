FOUNTAIN CITY/ARCADIA, Wis. — Florence Irene Urbick, 105, of Fountain City, formerly of Arcadia, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cheryl Matthews officiating. Friends and family may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Burial will be in Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair, Wis. Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please express condolences online at www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.