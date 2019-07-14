{{featured_button_text}}

FOUNTAIN CITY/ARCADIA, Wis. — Florence Irene Urbick, 105, of Fountain City, formerly of Arcadia, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cheryl Matthews officiating. Friends and family may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Burial will be in Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair, Wis. Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please express condolences online at www.wozneykillianfh.com.

