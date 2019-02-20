Frank Ollie Johnson, 77, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home with his wife, daughter and son at his side. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., in La Crosse, with Pastor Harald Bringsjord officiating. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 52, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be at Fish Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Rockland, at a later date.
Blaschke & Schneider is assisting the family. A complete obituary may be found at and online condolences sent to www.blaschkeschneider.com.
