Gary Gullickson

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Gary Gullickson, 78, of Prior Lake passed Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Fargo, N.D., to Walt and Bertie (Harper) Gullickson. Gary attended Fargo High School. He graduated from Moorhead State University in 1963, with a degree in elementary education. Gary and Dorothy (Austin) Gullickson spent 38 wonderful years together. They really loved living in La Crosse with the beautiful bluffs and the river. Gary enjoyed spending a lot of time with his wife, Dorothy, and his two daughters, Kelly (Gullickson) Contreras and Lane Gullickson, and their golden retrievers. On the weekends the family enjoyed boating and fishing. Gary was a member of the 1st Congregational Church where he volunteered. La Crosse held the best memories for raising his family. Survived by daughters, Lane Gullickson, Kelly (Chris) Contreras; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother, Warren (Sheila) Gullickson; other relatives. Celebration of life service will be at 2:30 Saturday, March 16, with a time of gathering one-hour prior, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.

