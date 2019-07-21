{{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA — Gene Fisher, 83, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Tomah VA Hospice in Tomah.

Services for Gene will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, followed by a light lunch at the church. At 1 p.m. burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in North Bend, Wis.

