ONALASKA — Gene Fisher, 83, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Tomah VA Hospice in Tomah.
Services for Gene will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, followed by a light lunch at the church. At 1 p.m. burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in North Bend, Wis.
