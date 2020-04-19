× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Frank Schrabeck, 90, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his children one day before his 91st birthday.

A graveside committal service, where George will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Mary, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, at the Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd. S. Father Roberts, of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, will be officiating. Please respect social distancing and remain in your vehicle during the service.

George was born in Waubay, S.D., April 17, 1929. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1948, and from the U.S. Army received an honorable discharge after serving in Germany, from 1951-1953.

Upon his return he married Mary Joyce Schrabeck (Kohlwey) Oct. 23, 1954; they were married 63 years. They took pride in their five children, who they raised together.

In George’s early years, he worked at Trane Company. George’s early ambition to succeed led him to build a house with the assistance of a co-worker, who taught George the skills he needed to become a carpenter. Thus, launching his career of building houses and land development.