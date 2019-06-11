George Laumb

RUSHFORD, Minn. — George “Sonny” Laumb, 79, of Rushford died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home.
A celebration of Sonny’s life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Rushford American Legion. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston Friday, June 14. Please share a memory of Sonny and view his video tribute, when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. George will be missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.
