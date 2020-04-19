Gerald Miller

ONALASKA — Gerald “Jerry” R. Miller, 82, of Onalaska passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a near yearlong struggle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 15, 1938, in La Crosse, to Raymond and Marie (Schroer) Miller. He attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated in 1956 from Aquinas High School. While in high school he joined the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, serving until being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Jean Francis Merfeld in 1956. They were later divorced. He married Sharon (Fisher) Fisher in 1979.
Jerry joined the La Crosse Post Office as a carrier in 1956 and was later promoted to supervisor. He was appointed postmaster of the Onalaska Post Office, May 21, 1977, and served 17 years, until retiring Oct. 3, 1992. He was a staunch supporter of the Onalaska community and the Onalaska Post Office.
He was an active member and volunteer of the Onalaska American Legion, where he enjoyed many hours of card playing and other activities. Jerry was an avid NASCAR racing fan and enjoyed traveling with his friend, Dan McHugh and others to numerous racing events around the U.S. His other hobbies included woodworking and collecting neon beer signs.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; sons, Anthony “Tony” (Vicky) Miller of La Crosse, Richard “Rick” (Kris) Miller of Onalaska, Steven “Steve” Miller of Berryville, Va., Daniel “Dan” (Eileen) Miller of Raleigh, N.C.; stepson, Gary Fisher of La Crosse; sisters, Beverly “Bev” Miller of La Crosse, Lucille “Cile” Dahlke of La Crosse and Rose Marie “Re” Murphy of Roselle, Ill. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Kathie Prieveof St. Paul, Minn.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Theron “Butch” and Ann Fisher of Onalaska; brother-in-law, M. Arden “Ardie” Stoltenberg of Amhurst Junction, Wis.; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael “Mike” Miller; stepson, Brad Fisher; infant daughter, Sandra Jean; sister, Patricia “Trish” Stoltenberg; granddaughter, Amy Blank; and his former wife, Jean.
Due to the current circumstances of social distancing there will be a private family graveside service and burial with military honors Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Onalaska Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.