Gerald Miller

ONALASKA — Gerald “Jerry” R. Miller, 82, of Onalaska passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a near yearlong struggle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 15, 1938, in La Crosse, to Raymond and Marie (Schroer) Miller. He attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated in 1956 from Aquinas High School. While in high school he joined the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, serving until being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Jean Francis Merfeld in 1956. They were later divorced. He married Sharon (Fisher) Fisher in 1979.

Jerry joined the La Crosse Post Office as a carrier in 1956 and was later promoted to supervisor. He was appointed postmaster of the Onalaska Post Office, May 21, 1977, and served 17 years, until retiring Oct. 3, 1992. He was a staunch supporter of the Onalaska community and the Onalaska Post Office.

He was an active member and volunteer of the Onalaska American Legion, where he enjoyed many hours of card playing and other activities. Jerry was an avid NASCAR racing fan and enjoyed traveling with his friend, Dan McHugh and others to numerous racing events around the U.S. His other hobbies included woodworking and collecting neon beer signs.