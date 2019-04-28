Germaine “Geri” M. Marsolek, 72, of La Crosse died peacefully surrounded by her three children Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Hillview Healthcare Center.
She was born July 22, 1946, in Austin, Minn., to Leo and Antoinette (Bouquet) Schiltz. She was married to David Marsolek for 20 years and they later divorced.
Geri had worked as a registered nurse for 42 years, at St. Francis Medical Center in La Crosse, until her retirement. She enjoyed family gatherings, card club with her best friends, movies and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Geri is survived by her loving children, Lynn (Jon) Helbing of Beaver Dam, Wis., Steve (Amy) Marsolek of Stoddard and Lori (Jason) Wellert of La Crosse; four grandchildren, Brady Helbing, Makayla and Elyssa Marsolek and Megan Wellert; a brother, Roger Schiltz of Las Vegas; a sister, Sharon Schmitz of California; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
In accordance with Geri’s final wishes, a private family celebration of her life will be held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mayo Clinic Hospice Program, 700 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Villas and Hillview Healthcare Center, as well as to Terri and Kathleen with Mayo Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.