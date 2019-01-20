Gerry Hundt, 71, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Middle Ridge passed away Jan. 15, 2019, with his family surrounding him after a long battle with cancer.

Gerald was born Nov. 28, 1947, in La Crosse, to Arnold and Madonna Hundt. He married Susan Lisko Aug. 8, 1971. Surviving Gerry are his parents; wife, Susan; daughter, Jenea; sons, Brett and Brandon; grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Kinley and Beckett; and nine siblings, Jean, Rich, Char, Donald, Bonnie, Carol, Rod, Greg and Tim.

Gerry was an inspiration to many people over his life and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7.

A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Gold Canyon Resort, Ariz. Funeral services will be May 4, at St. Peter’s Church in Middle Ridge.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gerry A. Hundt
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.