Gerry Hundt, 71, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Middle Ridge passed away Jan. 15, 2019, with his family surrounding him after a long battle with cancer.
Gerald was born Nov. 28, 1947, in La Crosse, to Arnold and Madonna Hundt. He married Susan Lisko Aug. 8, 1971. Surviving Gerry are his parents; wife, Susan; daughter, Jenea; sons, Brett and Brandon; grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Kinley and Beckett; and nine siblings, Jean, Rich, Char, Donald, Bonnie, Carol, Rod, Greg and Tim.
Gerry was an inspiration to many people over his life and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7.
A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Gold Canyon Resort, Ariz. Funeral services will be May 4, at St. Peter’s Church in Middle Ridge.
