ONALASKA — Gladys E. Sibley, 91, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
