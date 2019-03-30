CALEDONIA, Minn. — Gladys Marie Myhre, 94, of Caledonia passed Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Tweeten Lutheran Health Care Center, Spring Grove, Minn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Caledonia. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday morning at the church.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be viewed at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

