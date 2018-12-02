Gwen B. Mesoloras, 88, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.

She was born in Westfield, N.Y., Dec. 7, 1929, to Minnie and Herman Booth. Her family moved to Stoughton, Wis., where Gwen graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947. Gwen met the love of her life, Christ Mesoloras in Madison, Wis. They were married Nov. 1, 1952, in La Crosse. Christ and Gwen owned and operated Gwen’s Fashions in Onalaska, for 32 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Christ; and youngest daughter, Mari Merrill. Gwen is survived by her daughters, Wallis Hutton of Seattle, Chrysanthe Mesoloras and spouse, Donna Callies of Phoenix; and her son-in-law, Jim Merrill of Winston-Salem, N.C. She is further survived by her older brother, Herbert (Gertrude) Booth of Lena, Ill.

At Gwen’s request there will not be a service. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gwen Mesoloras
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.