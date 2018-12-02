Gwen B. Mesoloras, 88, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.
She was born in Westfield, N.Y., Dec. 7, 1929, to Minnie and Herman Booth. Her family moved to Stoughton, Wis., where Gwen graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947. Gwen met the love of her life, Christ Mesoloras in Madison, Wis. They were married Nov. 1, 1952, in La Crosse. Christ and Gwen owned and operated Gwen’s Fashions in Onalaska, for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Christ; and youngest daughter, Mari Merrill. Gwen is survived by her daughters, Wallis Hutton of Seattle, Chrysanthe Mesoloras and spouse, Donna Callies of Phoenix; and her son-in-law, Jim Merrill of Winston-Salem, N.C. She is further survived by her older brother, Herbert (Gertrude) Booth of Lena, Ill.
At Gwen’s request there will not be a service. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.