Harold Uhls

Harold “Dean” Uhls, 86 of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Harold Uhls
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.