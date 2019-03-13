Harold Uhls

Harold “Dean” Uhls, 86 of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, at First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska has been entrusted with arrangements. Full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
