BANGOR — Harry Clyde Beal, 86, of Bangor passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will be held in Burns Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the Anderson-Good American Legion Post 40 of Bangor, the Bangor VFW Post 8278 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
