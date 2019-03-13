Heather Angel LaSeure, 30, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly at her home Friday, March 8, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to support juvenile diabetes. Online guestbook and complete obituary at www.schumacher-kish.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Heather LaSeure
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.