Herbert A. Banse, 75, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at his home.
A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Four Seasons Community Center, 900 East Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 112 Ninth Ave., N., Onalaska. The Rev. Robert Dommer will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia. A visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.