COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo./WAUPUN, Wis. — Iloa Angier, 81, of Colorado Springs, originally from Waupun, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A memorial celebration will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Springs Funeral Services, 6575 Oakwood Blvd., Colorado Springs, 80923.
In lieu of flowers, Iloa and Ralph would request donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.