James ‘Jimmy B’ V. Bump Sr., 76, formerly of La Crosse reunited with his beloved wife, Rosie Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Father of James Jr. (Lorie), Gary (Jane), David (Kimberly) and Kathleen. Further survived by stepchildren, Don, Dave, Chris, Dan and their spouses; many friends and grandchildren.
Dad was a proud member of the American Legion Post #336 and Charter Member of the American Legion Riders 7th District.
Memorial gathering from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home. Inurnment with military honors at 12:45 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home, 515 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wis., 53215, 414-645-4992. www.maxsass.com.
