ARCADIA, Wis. — James Dean Andre, 59, of Arcadia died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Winona, Minn.
James was born June 2, 1960, in Arcadia, to Conrad and Marian (Ressel) Andre. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and Arcadia Public School, graduating from Arcadia High School in 1978.
He attended UW-River Falls, for one year before returning home to farm, with his parents in Rainey Valley. Along with his parents, he developed a herd of registered Red Holsteins, his greatest pride. The family lost their dairy barn to a fire in 1986. James then enrolled at UW-La Crosse, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He served as town of Arcadia clerk for 20 years, as well as working for the stockyards in Arcadia. He was currently the chairman of the Trempealeau County Board of Adjustment, serving on that board since 1995.
He enjoyed raising and exhibiting poultry, training Border Collie cattle dogs, Chicago Cubs baseball, dancing to big band, old time and classic country and western music and entertaining family and friends.
He was a past member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and its Holy Name Society and Arcadia Council 1654 Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the American Poultry Assn., American Bantam Assn., and the Coulee Region Poultry Club.
He is survived by a sister, Sandy (Francis) Rotering of Aledo, Texas; a half-brother, Aaron Kotlarz of Green Bay, Wis.; half-sisters, Louise Feuling of Arcadia, Shirley (Robert) Hanson of La Crosse and Susan Gunderson of Winona; special friends, Kevin Martinez, Randall and Beverly Andre and the Darlene Kamla family. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy Andre; brother-in-law, Robert Feuling Sr.; niece, Cindy (Hanson) Gunderson; and nephew, Robert Feuling Jr.
There will be a private burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery in North Creek, rural Arcadia. A Mass and celebration of life will be at a later date. To express condolences to Jim’s family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com. Please watch the website for updated services times. Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
