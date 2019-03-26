James “Jim” Francis Sobkowiak, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. Luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass at the American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. To view the full obituary please visit www.couleecremation.com.

