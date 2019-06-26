LA CROSSE/LOMIRA, Wis. — Jane A. Klein, 79, of La Crosse and formerly of Lomira passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hillview Health Center, La Crosse, Wis. Funeral services are pending and will be announced. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home are jointly assisting Jane’s family.
