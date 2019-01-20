ONALASKA — Janette “Jan” A. Lein, 91, of Onalaska died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Onalaska.
She was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Skaim Hollow, Rural Winneshiek County, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in the Fremont Cemetery, Iowa. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday morning at the church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.