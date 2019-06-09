{{featured_button_text}}
Janice Mary Mattie

Janice Mary Mattie, 81, of La Crosse died peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 5, 1937, in La Crosse, to George and Ann (Hires) Vanderzee. She married Ronald C. Mattie June 2, 1956. They have been married 63 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Mattie; three daughters, Susan (Bill) Poellinger, Deb (Don) Peterson, Vicki (Scott) Sheehan; one brother, Ronald Vanderzee; three grandchildren, Shannon Rochester, Jessica Larson, Ryan Sheehan; mother-in-law, Elsie Mattie; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lorraine Forer, Rita Smith; daughter, Lori; grandchildren, Brian and Shawn Poellinger.

A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Yerhot will officiate. Private burial will be held Wednesday in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Janice Mary Mattie
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.