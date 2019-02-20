Jay "Ike" E. Hankee

WESTBY — Jay “Ike” E. Hankee, 74, of rural Westby passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby, with Pastor Dan Wollman officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship and a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Coulee Antique Engine Club, or a charity of donor’s choice. The full obituary is available online at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.

Celebrate
the life of: Jay "Ike" E. Hankee
