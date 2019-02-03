MERRILLAN, Wis. — Jean G. Anderson of Merrillan passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Jean was an active journalist for several area newspapers for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harland; brother, Gerald Hagen; sister, Shirley Radke. She is survived by her son, Matt and his wife, Marcia, of Merrillan; her brother, Richard (Dick) Hagen, of Madison, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13, at United Methodist Church, 100 Fourth St. N., Black River Falls, 715-284-4114.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BRF Historical Society or the History Room at the BRF Library.
To view the complete obituary visit www.torgersonfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.