Jean Louise Susdorf, daughter of the late Edward and Adeline Landskron, was born Nov. 26, 1925, in Neenah, Wis.
She was a graduate of Neenah High School. After graduating, Jean continued her education at St. Mary’s Hospital of Green Bay, Wis., where she received a nursing degree in 1946.
She was united in holy matrimony to her high school sweetheart, Walter Dale Susdorf Jr., in July of 1947. This union was blessed with five children. Walter preceded her in death April 22, 2016.
Jean was a breast cancer survivor and started the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Group. Jean was an active member of the La Crosse Family & Children Center and enjoyed baking cakes for many children. She was also involved in the St. Francis Volunteer Group, Meals on Wheels, Red Hat Society and the La Crosse Garden Club. As a result of her generous spirit and vivacious personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Jean quietly departed this life Monday, June 10, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in La Crosse, after an extended battle with dementia. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Susdorf; grandson, Eric Hacker; her parents; siblings, Ora, Corinne, Ruth, Valasta, Jim; and other extended family.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Patricia Becker of Milwaukee, Markkie Susdorf of Columbus, Daniel (Lisa) Susdorf of Neenah, Joseph Susdorf of La Crosse; 10 grandchildren, Brad (Shari) Hacker, Aaron (Allison) Susdorf, Wendy (Warren Handke) Susdorf, Nina (Tarik) Karmane, Mallory (Christopher) Ondercin, Justin (Megan) Susdorf, Jenna (Adam) Ruplinger, Brittany Susdorf, Bradley Susdorf, Briann Susdorf; 13 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Andrew, Corissa, Weston, Willis, Jacob, Brockton, Ethan, Brinelle, Bianca, Nolan, Teegan; four great-great-grandchildren, Valerie, Caius, Isaiah, Aubrey.
A Funeral Mass will be at noon Friday, June 14, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Family & Children Center, Mayo Health System, Salvation Army or Blessed Sacrament Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
