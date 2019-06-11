Jean L. Susdorf, 93, of La Crosse died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Brookdale Assisted Living.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday, June 14, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass at the church. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.