Jeanne Olson

Jeanne M. Olson, 81, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. She was born April 1, 1938, in La Crosse, to Wilbur and Edna (Herlitzka) Quain and graduated from La Crosse Central High School.

On Oct. 19, 1957, she married Vernon Olson in La Crosse. Jeanne loved to spend time with family. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, crocheting and knitting.

In addition to her husband, Vern; she is survived by three daughters, Susan (Michael) Erickson of Lodi, Calif., Kristen (Michael) Mattie of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Sarah (Adam) Walesh of Menomonie; seven grandchildren, Charlie, Danielle, David, Julia, Michelle, Christopher and Katelyn; two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Abigail, with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Mary; two sisters and a brother.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse, with the Rev. Bruce Iverson officiating. Private burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Memorials may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network of La Crosse.

