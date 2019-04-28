Jeffrey “Jeff” Liethen passed away peacefully from cancer Thursday, April 25, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of his life with full military honors will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, in the Prairie Room, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St. Onalaska. A light lunch will follow at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. A full obituary can be found online at www.couleecremation.com.
