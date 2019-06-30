Jenny Anne (Stewart) Fields, 58, of La Crosse died suddenly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 29, 1960, to Gil and Vera Stewart. Jenny is survived by her daughters, Denise Mills and Julie (Emilio “Chip”) Cuccio; grandchildren, Xeta, Griffin, Spencer, Joey, Josiah, Sonny, Xalene, Bryson, Keaton, Xenah, Aiden, Adriana, Avya and Jayson; and sister, Debbie Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon; parents, Gil and Vera Stewart; and sister, Karrie Case. The family will be holding private services. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
