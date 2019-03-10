STODDARD — Jerry Michael Lydon, 68, of Stoddard passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his family at UW-Medical Center in Madison, Wis.
Jerry was born in La Crosse, March 11, 1950, to Jack and Margaret (Wampach) Lydon. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1968. After high school he joined the Army and was a highly decorated Special Forces Green Beret in the Vietnam War. He was an electrician at Dairyland Power Cooperative for over 30 years. He enjoyed his family and working around the house (moving rocks). He and his wife of 28 years, Peggy (Bachmann), enjoyed traveling and watching the Badgers and Packers.
He is survived by his wife; and his family, Ryan and Brenda, Jordan, Alicia and Samantha Gallup; Jodi Gallup, Calvin and Carson Myers; and Katie and Todd Stimac, Logan, Hudson and Nolen Sauey, Annika, Griffin and Jackson Stimac. He is also survived by his brothers, Jack and Pat Lydon, Jim and Ann Lydon and Tom and Lisa Lydon; as well as his nieces and nephews.
An open house celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, 711 6th St. S., La Crosse. All are welcome.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association or the American Lung Association.
