WESTBY — Joan E. Dahlen, 92, of Westby died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Friends may call during a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.
