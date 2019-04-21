WEST SALEM — Joan Ellen Houser-Marker, 67, of West Salem died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Mulder Health Care, West Salem.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard St., West Salem. The Rev. Jonathan Schmidt will officiate.
A complete obituary will follow.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
