COON VALLEY — Joanne Hutson, 61, of rural Coon Valley passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Rochester Methodist Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Ave., with Pastor Julie Wollman officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested.
