Joanne Louise (Hart) Oines passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Prairie Maison Care Center in Prairie du Chien. Her ashes will be interred at a later date in Galesville. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
