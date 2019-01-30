Joao “John” H. Ferreira Santos, 30, of La Crosse died at his home Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. John was born in Brazil, Sept. 5, 1988.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in the Roncalli Newman Catholic Center, 1732 State St., Saturday, Feb. 2. The Rev. Billy Dodge will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church. To leave condolences and sign John’s online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.