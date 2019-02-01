John Albert

MARSHALL, Minn. — John “Jack” Albert, 94, of Marshall, formerly of La Crosse died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Home in Marshall, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Military honors provided by U.S. American Legion Post 113 of Marshall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.