John Albert

MARSHALL, Minn. — John “Jack” Albert, 94, of Marshall, formerly of La Crosse died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Avera Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Home in Marshall, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Military honors provided by U.S. American Legion Post 113 of Marshall.

John Albert
the life of: John Albert
