John F. Leinfelder

John loved (to hear or to tell) a great story or a good joke. He was a gentleman. He had a twinkle in his eye when he talked about his family and was an avid fan of the Badgers, Brewers, UWL Eagles, and anything his children or grandchildren participated in. He cared about history and wrote complete stories of the UWL Quarterback Club and the family business. He played golf into his 80s at the La Crosse Country Club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John served on the board of many La Crosse organizations over the years, including Blessed Sacrament School, Aquinas High School, Aquinas Booster Club, UW-LaCrosse Quarterback Club, Gateway Area Boy Scouts, Greater La Crosse Chamber of Commerce, Gundersen Lutheran Hospital and First Federal Savings and Loan (now Associated Bank). He was a Charter Member of the La Crosse East Rotary Club.

In 2004, John and Barbara received the Bishop John Paul Distinguished Alumnus Award from Aquinas High School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 and again from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.