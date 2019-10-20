{{featured_button_text}}
John Schuppel

John Schuppel, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 8, 1934.

“Big John,” as he was known when he was a machinist at Trane, has gone fishing where the crappies and sunfish are big and there is no catch limit. He is one happy fisherman. He will be missed by his wife, Margo; and children, Sandy Zahorchak, Mark Schuppel, Jeff Schuppel and their families.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

A celebration of Big John’s life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.