ONALASKA — John Thaddeus Brennan IV of Onalaska passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, of natural causes, surrounded by loved ones at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Celebration of life to be announced online at a later date. A full obituary will be available online at www.couleecremation.com.
Celebrate
the life of: John Thaddeus Brennan IVSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Print Ads
Furniture
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.