Joshua Russell

Joshua Hunter Russell, 23, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. He was born in La Crosse.
Survived by parents, Randy and Melissa Russell; sister, Ashley Russell and son, Jeremiah; two nieces Nevaeh and Zahra; aunts, Amanda Medland, Susan Johnson and Jamie Burkhart; uncles, Jeffrey Miller, Christopher Russell; grandfather, Mike Novak; and grandparents, Russell and Kneesel. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Cheryl Evenson Novak; great-grandparents, Maynard and Anita Evenson, Bob and Mabel Hall and Arthur Knothe.
Joshua enjoyed hunting, fishing and any outdoor activities. He was liked by all and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 Friday, Dec. 7, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
