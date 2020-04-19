Joy Lee Torgerson

Joy was born in Cresco, Iowa, June 21, 1951, to John and Esther (Rock) Benson. She was married to Michael Steven Torgerson July 21, 1973, in Henrytown, Minn. Joy pursued a career in nursing, becoming a registered nurse from Hennepin County General Hospital, before achieving her bachelor of science in nursing, from Viterbo College in La Crosse. Together with her husband, they have owned and operated several optometric practices and opticals, most recently Vision Eyeland in Fort Collins, for over 25 years. She was a certified paraoptometric technician and a boarded optician.

Joy was a dedicated and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother (Mimi) and friend. Her devotion to her loved ones had no limit. She was at every game, event or performance, for all of her children and grandchildren. Joy always encouraged everyone around her to reach their full potential. She opened her heart and her home to anyone who came in contact with her. Joy was an enthusiastic traveler and enjoyed exploring new places. She was an animal lover who spent many years showing dogs and caring for a plethora of other pets. Joy was a devout Christian and an avid participant in her church. She was always available as an encourager, an advice giver, a shoulder to cry on or just to express her love.