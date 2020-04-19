FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Joy Lee Torgerson, 68, of Fort Collins passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Poudre Valley Hospital.
Joy was born in Cresco, Iowa, June 21, 1951, to John and Esther (Rock) Benson. She was married to Michael Steven Torgerson July 21, 1973, in Henrytown, Minn. Joy pursued a career in nursing, becoming a registered nurse from Hennepin County General Hospital, before achieving her bachelor of science in nursing, from Viterbo College in La Crosse. Together with her husband, they have owned and operated several optometric practices and opticals, most recently Vision Eyeland in Fort Collins, for over 25 years. She was a certified paraoptometric technician and a boarded optician.
Joy was a dedicated and loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother (Mimi) and friend. Her devotion to her loved ones had no limit. She was at every game, event or performance, for all of her children and grandchildren. Joy always encouraged everyone around her to reach their full potential. She opened her heart and her home to anyone who came in contact with her. Joy was an enthusiastic traveler and enjoyed exploring new places. She was an animal lover who spent many years showing dogs and caring for a plethora of other pets. Joy was a devout Christian and an avid participant in her church. She was always available as an encourager, an advice giver, a shoulder to cry on or just to express her love.
Joy was preceded in death by her father, John; and her mother, Esther. She is survived by her spouse, Michael; her four children, Tara (Shaun), Eric (Jenny), Travis (Marie) and Jenna (Paul); her brothers, Bernard (Ramona) and Gordon (Judy); and her five grandchildren, Kaycee, Rylee, Grayden, Carter and Elsie.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer and details provided at that time.
Joy/Mom/Mimi: Though our hearts are heavy now, we will carry you with us forever. Thank you for all of your love, kindness, compassion and devotion. We love you.
“For I am sure neither death nor life … nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”—Romans 8:38-39
