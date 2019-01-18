Judith Saetre

When her ability to walk was taken from her, Judy attacked life first by cane, then walker and eventually a wheelchair or scooter. It was a common sight to see Judy walking her dog on her scooter, or for her daughter to receive a call from the neighbors telling her they had to hide yet another step stool from Mom. She refused to let her disability hold her back from doing exactly what she wanted to do!

She loved her knitting and crocheting, listening to her favorite music and learning about history. She especially loved traveling, road trips, visits to the Saetre family cabin in Canada and had visited almost every state in the U.S. She never let her limitations hinder her adventurous spirit. For example, while exploring the desert with her daughter, she tested the limits of her scooter, losing both safety wheels in the process, while trying to maneuver over an especially treacherous trail she wanted to explore.

Judy had an uncommon love for animals. After she and her family moved to the farm in Bangor, she enjoyed her cows and horses and tolerated the chickens and goats. She had dogs her entire life, until she sold her West Salem home and her beloved beagle, Gizmo, went to live with her daughter in California. On her daily conversations with Cindy, there was always a mandatory Gizmo update! Even in the last week of her life, she FaceTimed with Gizmo almost as much as with Cindy.